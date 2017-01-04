Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
New bullet cam
04-01-2017, 06:38 AM
New bullet cam
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hoGRlS53U_k
Hornady and vortex have been busy!
04-01-2017, 07:55 AM
Re: New bullet cam
Happy April fools!!!
