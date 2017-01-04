Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page New bullet cam
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

New bullet cam
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-01-2017, 06:38 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,336
New bullet cam
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hoGRlS53U_k
Hornady and vortex have been busy!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-01-2017, 07:55 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: KC
Posts: 90
Re: New bullet cam
Happy April fools!!!
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Reasonable expectations of accuracy from CDL SF ? | Why doesn't anyone use Lilja barrels? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC