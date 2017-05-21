New build....had to find out for myself View First Unread Display Modes 1 05-21-2017, 07:49 AM mountainman56 Gold Member Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: West Texas Posts: 585 New build....had to find out for myself



After a lot of research I decided to try a Carbonsix barrel in their featherweight contour. Since I'd gone down the rabbit hole anyway I ordered it threaded for my receiver and pre-chambered in 300 WM. When I ordered the barrel their site said 8 weeks lead time but shortly thereafter changed to 11 weeks. Delivery actually was a little over 11 weeks but customer service was very satisfactory and any and all questions were answered promptly.



Upon arrival inspection revealed extremely nice work with a beautifully cut chamber. I wrongly assumed it would be short chambered but it threaded onto a Stiller Predator action and headspaced perfectly. The only problem putting the rifle together was coming up with a stock to fit. The Carbonsix featherweight contour is pretty much a straight taper from 1.2" to .750 at the muzzle. I have a H&S Sendero I stock but I would have had to remove material about midway in the barrel channel. Plus at 37.5 ounces is not exactly lightweight. Ideally I wanted a McMillan Edge built for this barrel but the lead time on that is prohibitive. I am still searching for the stock I want but in the meantime it was Boyd's to the rescue. I have always had good luck with Boyd's stocks (their poor packaging aside) and this was no exception. A prairie hunter with sendero contour arrived in 8 days. Pillar bedded, barrel channel modified and with all the material I dared remove from the interior of the buttstock it weighs in at 33.5 oz. including a 1" Pachmayr recoil pad. Topped off with Talley one piece rings and bases and a 3-10 x 42 Swarovsky and an ugly 3+ oz brake the entire package weighs in at 8.5 lbs. Not exactly lightweight but will have to do till a proper stock is selected.



I said I wouldn't, I've had many very experienced people tell me not to, but I've gone and done it anyway. Carbon fiber barrels seem to be the latest trend but I managed to avoid them until my good friend expressed an interest in having one on his rifle.

I like it. Not sure how light you are wanting to go, but 8.5 lbs is not bad. Might be a tack driver and you can leave it the way it is.



I like it! Show us how it shoots.

