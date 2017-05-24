Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New 6mm Creedmoor build in the works!
05-24-2017
New 6mm Creedmoor build in the works!
Ordered myself a SS McGowen sendero contour 1-8 twist for a new 6 creed build. Have a M700 ADL .243 for a donor action. Now to decide on the stock and bottom metal. Looking at a Grayboe Renegade or pre-ordering the new Grayboe Terrain stock both can be ordered for a M5 or BDL inlet. Be a couple months for the barrel to show up and July if I go with the Terrain stock. Pretty excited to add another Creed to the collection. I'll keep you guys posted as the build comes together!
With the donor action and a friendly gunsmith i should be into this build around $800-$850
