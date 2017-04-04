Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New .338 lapua improved barrel?
New .338 lapua improved barrel?
I purchased a savage .338 lapua long range hunter a few years back. Set in in an for chassis. Long story short I just dropped it off to Mitch at lethal for a new tube and chamber job.
So now it's gonna be a .338 lapua imp. 34" tube 1/8 twist for 300 plus gr pills.
Not sure what barrel I'll use yet but should be a nice budget build. I have heard the imp can be a bit hard to get to cycle without being clunky but if that's it I'm ok.
What do you think? Thoughts suggestions?
Thanks for any input
