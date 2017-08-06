Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page New 338 Edge finished
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

New 338 Edge finished
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-08-2017, 08:45 PM
ATH ATH is offline
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lizton, IN
Posts: 823
New 338 Edge finished
First, thanks to all who provided feedback on my prior thread when I was considering building on a Savage:

338 Edge Savage build questions

Due to the near impossibility of making it a repeater, and desiring this in a hunting rifle, I built on a Stiller Predator.
- 30" McGowan barrel, Sendero contour
- Heathen brake
- McMillan A3 Sporter
- Jewell trigger, 1.3lbs
- Bottom metal/floorplate from Stocky's
- Wyatt's CFE9 4" box and follower
- Burris XTR II 5-25X
- Burris Signature Extreme rings
- About 12.4lbs all together

It was hard picking a load because the rifle liked everything I tried with the 285gr ELD-M. All that stuck out was the highest load I tried with Re33, 2980fps, 1/3MOA at 300 yards. Everything else also .5 MOA or so. The only pressure sign is some ejector mark coming on, so I'm not going higher, but I will try this for awhile before deciding whether I need to back down to 2950fps to go easier on the brass. ES with both of these loads is 12fps or less.

I thought the Heathen may be too small but the rifle is a pussycat and I could shoot it all day. It moves me around but it's a slow push.

I learned about the Edge here originally, and I appreciate the contributions of Shawn, Broz, and others who helped me learn about this great round.


For anyone thinking of trying this, the action modifications necessary to make the Wyatt's box fit are not insignificant and best done with a mill. But with some patience and a dremel I got it done, and it turned out fine. I'd recommend you go with a side bolt release action like the Predator if at all possible, it makes the bolt stop mod easier.

Hopefully I'll get to try it out on an elk or mule deer in the Bob Marshall this fall. I have plans to shoot a match ranging from 1200 to 2000 yards in August, as well as some long range prairie dog attempts at some point.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Browning X-bolt out of the box accuracy? | 26 Nosler Wildcats - 30 Nosler (308) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:32 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC