New 338 Edge finished



338 Edge Savage build questions



Due to the near impossibility of making it a repeater, and desiring this in a hunting rifle, I built on a Stiller Predator.

- 30" McGowan barrel, Sendero contour

- Heathen brake

- McMillan A3 Sporter

- Jewell trigger, 1.3lbs

- Bottom metal/floorplate from Stocky's

- Wyatt's CFE9 4" box and follower

- Burris XTR II 5-25X

- Burris Signature Extreme rings

- About 12.4lbs all together



It was hard picking a load because the rifle liked everything I tried with the 285gr ELD-M. All that stuck out was the highest load I tried with Re33, 2980fps, 1/3MOA at 300 yards. Everything else also .5 MOA or so. The only pressure sign is some ejector mark coming on, so I'm not going higher, but I will try this for awhile before deciding whether I need to back down to 2950fps to go easier on the brass. ES with both of these loads is 12fps or less.



I thought the Heathen may be too small but the rifle is a pussycat and I could shoot it all day. It moves me around but it's a slow push.



I learned about the Edge here originally, and I appreciate the contributions of Shawn, Broz, and others who helped me learn about this great round.





For anyone thinking of trying this, the action modifications necessary to make the Wyatt's box fit are not insignificant and best done with a mill. But with some patience and a dremel I got it done, and it turned out fine. I'd recommend you go with a side bolt release action like the Predator if at all possible, it makes the bolt stop mod easier.



