Nemesis vanquish
07-09-2017, 08:42 PM
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Missouri
Posts: 187
Nemesis vanquish
I'm interested in purchasing a nemesis vanquish, does anyone have any experience with this rifle? I'm particularly interested in the 300 wsm. If anyone has any suggestions for a similar rifle, my ears are wide open.
07-09-2017, 10:35 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 10,030
Re: Nemesis vanquish
I didn't know Nemesis Arms was still around... They make a Mini-Windrunner in .308 Win that fits in a briefcase. I have wanted one for years, but when they were still easy to find, I didn't have the cash.
