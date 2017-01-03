Need some bottom metal options for deviant tactical short action single shot

Im working on a deviant tactical short action single shot 6BR 20 inch MTU or heavy varmint barrel. Id like to go with something simple like a manner T3 stock. I dont like the 700 ADL guard becuase it screws into the stock and i couldn't find anything that was held in place by both action screws other than 700 BLD or 40X plate. Are there any chassis or mini chassis options I should be looking at?