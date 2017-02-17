Need pros advice for short heavy deer and target rifle build Im interested in building a short heavy barrel deer and target rifle. Shooting 100 yards or less. I want it to be accurate and not heat up too fast. Im thinking about going with a defiance hunter medium action, heavy tang, recessed nose, ball handle and deep flutes. I want the 16 inch barrel to be straight and heavy as possible for short range accuracy and heat reduction at shooting range. It will probably be a bartlien #9 or their straight custom taper. I want it to be straight as possible off the action but im not sure what barrel taper that would be for the defiance hunter action. Id appreciate any input from anyone that has experience with short heavy rifle builds. Caliber is also questionable. From what i understand, 308 win is going to be the best choice for a 16 inch heavy barrel. Ill probably go with a timney flat trigger and manner T3 for BLD bottom metal. Ill be reloading lapua brass and berger vld hunt bullets in redding standard FL and competiton seater dies.