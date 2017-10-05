Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Need help with new LR rifle
05-10-2017
Need help with new LR rifle
I'm wanting to build a new LR rifle, I like the 26 Nosler and the 28 Nosler.
If I go with the 26 Nosler I would be using the 160 Matrix.
If the 28 Nosler it would be 180 or 195 Berger.
This would be for Elk, I really like the 6.5 but I can't decide if the 160 is enough
bullet.
05-10-2017
Re: Need help with new LR rifle
It should be plenty. The last two bull elk we harvested were drt with 6.5cm 143 gr eld-x at 343 yds and 308win with 150 gr gmx at 316 yds (both Hornady ammo, which have been very reliable for us). Both were broadside shots with solid set up positions, so placement was where it needed to be. 160 is enough. A wise gunsmith warned me off of the 26 because in his experience the barrel life is too short.
