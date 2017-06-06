Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
06-06-2017, 04:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 29
Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
Hi, I have stared deer hunting in a new spot last fall and it has far more brush than I'm used to. I missed a nice buck last fall from what I believe was a small branch strike. I have cleared shooting lanes and I know I have to wait for my shot. Since shots past 100 yds in the woods are not possible and no shots beyond 200 yds I'm thinking my 458 may be a better option than my old trusty 260 due to the brush. I'll be hand loading for this rifle so I need projectile advise. It will be used for deer only. I need something that will do well in brush and not waist a bunch of meat. Thanks for any advise
06-06-2017, 06:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2003
Posts: 92
Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
The speer 350gr Hotcor is a great bullet and should do well on whitetails. Its also a very hard bullet and shouldn't waste much meat. There are also a whole host of 45/70 bullets that definitely fit the bill. I really can't imagine any bullet in the 458 win no working well on deer.

One thing worth noting, just because its big and heavy doesn't really mean its any better at bucking brush. Anything can and will deflect, especially the farther from the intended target. A small faster projectile might actually be better able to shoot thru small gaps in the brush.
06-06-2017, 06:43 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 29
Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
Thank you for the advise. I was thinking about setting up some kind of test to see how they compare. I was more thinking the rn or fn bullet might deflect less than a spire point. I remember reading some years back in an old NRA article that said the slug was most effective in rush. I'm not planning on shooting through the brush just concerned about that stray twig or branch that may pop up. I'm also planning on loading it out around 2400fps. I'll check out that hot core
06-06-2017, 07:03 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 1,489
Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
I have been shooting deer for 46 years. In my experience there are NO "Brush Busting" calibers/bullets. If something like a limb, twig or reed deflected a .264 deer hunting constructed bullet it would also most likely deflect a .458 bullet. If the .264 bullet was of varmint construction then yes it will mostly come apart on impact with anything. With the 458 Win mag to be used on deer you will need to load it Waaaaaaaay down with any bullet less than a 500 gr FMJ or some of the specialized dangerous game bullets if you don't want to make a mess. The Hornady 350 gr is a more sturdy bullet than most of the 300 gr bullets. The 300 Sierra HP between 2100 and 2200 fps from my 45-70 works really well if you stay away from the shoulder. Hit the shoulder and the front end is GONE.
06-06-2017, 07:38 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 29
Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
With my 260 I use 120 pro hunter loaded to 2750fps. It has 16.5 barrel and been a great little hunting rifle. I know there is no magic bullet that goes through brush every time. It's mostly related to how and when the bullet hits the brush with a fair amount of luck. I also forgot to mention the other reason for considering the switch is where I'm hunting is public land but very close to private property and I need the deer down quickly.
06-06-2017, 07:57 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Colorado
Posts: 112
Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
Pretty good experiment.....
06-06-2017, 07:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Colorado
Posts: 112
Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
Double post oops
