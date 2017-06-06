Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag I have been shooting deer for 46 years. In my experience there are NO "Brush Busting" calibers/bullets. If something like a limb, twig or reed deflected a .264 deer hunting constructed bullet it would also most likely deflect a .458 bullet. If the .264 bullet was of varmint construction then yes it will mostly come apart on impact with anything. With the 458 Win mag to be used on deer you will need to load it Waaaaaaaay down with any bullet less than a 500 gr FMJ or some of the specialized dangerous game bullets if you don't want to make a mess. The Hornady 350 gr is a more sturdy bullet than most of the 300 gr bullets. The 300 Sierra HP between 2100 and 2200 fps from my 45-70 works really well if you stay away from the shoulder. Hit the shoulder and the front end is GONE.