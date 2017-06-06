|
Re: Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag
The speer 350gr Hotcor is a great bullet and should do well on whitetails. Its also a very hard bullet and shouldn't waste much meat. There are also a whole host of 45/70 bullets that definitely fit the bill. I really can't imagine any bullet in the 458 win no working well on deer.
One thing worth noting, just because its big and heavy doesn't really mean its any better at bucking brush. Anything can and will deflect, especially the farther from the intended target. A small faster projectile might actually be better able to shoot thru small gaps in the brush.