Need advice on Christensen Arms Rifle
  #1  
Unread 06-17-2017, 09:48 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 88
Need advice on Christensen Arms Rifle
Hey Guy's,

Looking to buy a new 300 RUM Ridgeline made by Christensen Arms.

Anyone have one ? Shot one ? If so how well did it shoot ?

Thanks in advance.
Teach your kids 2 hunt so you don't have 2 hunt for your kids
  #2  
Unread 06-18-2017, 01:18 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 720
Re: Need advice on Christensen Arms Rifle
I have two Ridgelines(28 and 30 Nosler) and a Mesa(Creedmoor). All shoot right at or less than .5 moa.
