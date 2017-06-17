Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Need advice on Christensen Arms Rifle
06-17-2017, 09:48 PM
COUNTRY
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 88
Need advice on Christensen Arms Rifle
Hey Guy's,
Looking to buy a new 300 RUM Ridgeline made by Christensen Arms.
Anyone have one ? Shot one ? If so how well did it shoot ?
Thanks in advance.
Teach your kids 2 hunt so you don't have 2 hunt for your kids
06-18-2017, 01:18 AM
rfurman24
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 720
Re: Need advice on Christensen Arms Rifle
I have two Ridgelines(28 and 30 Nosler) and a Mesa(Creedmoor). All shoot right at or less than .5 moa.
