With a .300 Norma Magnum necked to 7mm what would be the neck thickness you would use? What diameter would you go with in the chamber neck?



Thanks. If I was neck turning the brass, I would leave it as thick as I could as long as it wasn't over .015" thick. I would want the chamber neck .004" larger than a loaded round. If I was having a reamer made I would have them taper the neck so there was .004" clearance at the front and .005' clearance at the rear.