Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
My Tikka 6.5 SS Build
12-25-2016, 04:33 PM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 110
My Tikka 6.5 SS Build
So, I have seen others that have created new threads to keep track of and discuss their new builds. This is my such thread. As I first time wildcatter, can I call myself that when I am building off of a cartridge that has been around for 3-4 yrs and so many others, starting with Rich and Rhian, have published vast amounts of data on? I want to document my travels from the build to case forming and load development.

As stated, this will start as a build thread and go from there. I have decided on the following, some of which I have already bought and others I am still saving for. I have decided on the 6.5 SS, this after a lot of research and back and forth with both myself and others.

I bought a Tikka T3 7RM to use as the donor. I picked it up off of Gunbroker for $515 including shipping and FFL fees. It should be delivered to my FFL on Wednesday. Another member here is using the same T3 7RM and we discussed a bit of modification to the mag to allow better feeding and then this should work great.

I have not spoken with him since I changed over to the 6.5 SS but I am hoping to have Mark Chanlynn mount one of his barrels onto my Tikka. I spoke with him about my original build, a 6.5x55 I am hoping he will be ok with this. I know he did a Sherman for another member so I dont think it will be an issue. I am planning on 24-26 barrel with about a .775-.800 muzzle diameter, have not completely decided yet. I like the 24 and thinner muzzle for its portability but then I am just a paper puncher so does it really matter?
    12-25-2016, 04:34 PM
    Join Date: Sep 2015
    Posts: 110
    The stock is going to be a B&C. They are heavy but I have one on my Howa 308 and love it so I am going to stick with them. Plus, they are more affordable than some of the others at $271.

    I already bought my scope from Liberty Optics. I went with a Vortex HS-T 6-24x50. I put it on my Howa for the time being and it is great. That per somebody whose previous Vortex Diamondback was the best glass they had any exposure to previously anyway.

    Base – A 20 MOA base of TBD brand

    Rings – I put Vortex 6 screw rings on my Howa and they seem pretty stout so I will likely put the same thing on the Tikka.

    I have ordered, but not yet received, the break I bought from muzzlebreaksandmore.com. I went with the Lil Beast and will ask Mark to turn it down to match the muzzle. $72 shipped and it seems to have good reviews but we shall see.

    Bipod – I have a 6-9” on my Howa but I don’t think it is quite tall enough so for this one I am going to go with a Harris 9-13”

    Cheek Riser – I am going to try my hand at making my own adjustable kydex riser.
    12-25-2016, 04:49 PM
    Join Date: Sep 2015
    Posts: 110
    This is a learning process so I am open to your thoughts/suggestions/questions.
    12-25-2016, 04:56 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Spokane, WA
    Posts: 3,759
    Originally Posted by jb1023 View Post
    .....I am planning on 24-26 barrel with about a .775-.800 muzzle diameter, have not completely decided yet. I like the 24 and thinner muzzle for its portability but then I am just a paper puncher so does it really matter?
    Do you have a finished weight in mind?
    12-25-2016, 05:04 PM
    Join Date: Sep 2015
    Posts: 110
    Originally Posted by HARPERC View Post
    Do you have a finished weight in mind?
    Maybe 9-10lbs. My Howa with the B&C and a 20" .815" @ the muzzle is just over 10.
    12-25-2016, 05:51 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Spokane, WA
    Posts: 3,759
    That should work if you decide to carry it once in awhile. Good Luck!
    12-25-2016, 10:45 PM
    Join Date: Sep 2009
    Location: central coast, CA
    Posts: 261
    With the tikka action, vortex scope, 20moa base and rings, I would think to hit your 9-10lb range a Bartlien 3B fluted would be the perfect match for a barrel, it will end at .700" @ 26". Another option is anyone elses #4 unfluted ending at .670" @ 26"
