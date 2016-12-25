My Tikka 6.5 SS Build So, I have seen others that have created new threads to keep track of and discuss their new builds. This is my such thread. As I first time wildcatter, can I call myself that when I am building off of a cartridge that has been around for 3-4 yrs and so many others, starting with Rich and Rhian, have published vast amounts of data on? I want to document my travels from the build to case forming and load development.



As stated, this will start as a build thread and go from there. I have decided on the following, some of which I have already bought and others I am still saving for. I have decided on the 6.5 SS, this after a lot of research and back and forth with both myself and others.



I bought a Tikka T3 7RM to use as the donor. I picked it up off of Gunbroker for $515 including shipping and FFL fees. It should be delivered to my FFL on Wednesday. Another member here is using the same T3 7RM and we discussed a bit of modification to the mag to allow better feeding and then this should work great.



I have not spoken with him since I changed over to the 6.5 SS but I am hoping to have Mark Chanlynn mount one of his barrels onto my Tikka. I spoke with him about my original build, a 6.5x55 I am hoping he will be ok with this. I know he did a Sherman for another member so I dont think it will be an issue. I am planning on 24-26 barrel with about a .775-.800 muzzle diameter, have not completely decided yet. I like the 24 and thinner muzzle for its portability but then I am just a paper puncher so does it really matter?