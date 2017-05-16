My new rig

Here she is, unfired sako 7mm remmag "friends of the NRA " edition, came with USA burris rings, have a cheap scope on it for now. Trigger is pretty damn good .I actually listed it on gunbroker for a three day auction just to see if i can double my money so it can pay for an stw build. If no one over there grabs it up i'm going to the range. I actually dont want it to sell but hey, i am on furlough. Bought a box of sst 139 superformance ammo to break it in. Bought a box of 162 eld-x bullets to start Tweaking and see what she'll do on my 450 yard plate.
Not a big fan of Sako's, but that is one nice rifle! I love that dark finished black walnut stock, and it has some nice lines to it. Also, I'm a huge fan of the 7mm RemMag, so you should enjoy it. Interested to see how she shoots...Keep us posted.
