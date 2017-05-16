My new rig Here she is, unfired sako 7mm remmag "friends of the NRA " edition, came with USA burris rings, have a cheap scope on it for now. Trigger is pretty damn good .I actually listed it on gunbroker for a three day auction just to see if i can double my money so it can pay for an stw build. If no one over there grabs it up i'm going to the range. I actually dont want it to sell but hey, i am on furlough. Bought a box of sst 139 superformance ammo to break it in. Bought a box of 162 eld-x bullets to start Tweaking and see what she'll do on my 450 yard plate. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.