Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page My new rig
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

My new rig
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-16-2017, 07:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 138
My new rig
Here she is, unfired sako 7mm remmag "friends of the NRA " edition, came with USA burris rings, have a cheap scope on it for now. Trigger is pretty damn good .I actually listed it on gunbroker for a three day auction just to see if i can double my money so it can pay for an stw build. If no one over there grabs it up i'm going to the range. I actually dont want it to sell but hey, i am on furlough. Bought a box of sst 139 superformance ammo to break it in. Bought a box of 162 eld-x bullets to start Tweaking and see what she'll do on my 450 yard plate.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
My new rig-img_1615.jpg   My new rig-img_1616.jpg  

My new rig-img_1617.jpg   My new rig-img_1618.jpg  

__________________
"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-17-2017, 12:10 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,929
Re: My new rig
Not a big fan of Sako's, but that is one nice rifle! I love that dark finished black walnut stock, and it has some nice lines to it. Also, I'm a huge fan of the 7mm RemMag, so you should enjoy it. Interested to see how she shoots...Keep us posted.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 225 eldm | 300wsm or 325wsm or??? Packing Elk rifle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:29 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC