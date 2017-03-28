Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page My new build.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

My new build.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 11:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 257
My new build.
I´m currently working on this build since I had a spare action sitting in the safe. I got a very nice deal on an HS-Precision stock on eBay and bought it. Then, thanks to @Idaho Trecker who sourced me an awesome 3 flute barrel chambered in .300 win mag at a great price I finally started.
My smith had to cut down the barrel by 1" because it had a muzzle break drilled directly on the tip of the barrel and I wasn't very sure on the workmanship quality, it was not that nice finished. Then he re-crowned it and fitted the barrel. He had to work a little on the chamber because the cartridges wouldn't chamber.

Now I need to source a remington DM Trigger Guard to match the stock since it comes inletted for that system. I´ll need a DBM system anyway because I opened the feedlips of that action so it could work with RUM based cartridges so I don't believe It'll feed properly with a BDL Bottom metal.

I´ll be cerakoting the barreled action in tactical Black
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
My new build.-fullsizeoutput_1af8_zpsvjksqcgb.jpeg   My new build.-img_1356_zpsy3kwxwmk.jpg  

My new build.-img_1354_zpsenkxicnv.jpg   My new build.-img_1353_zpsvpuvc2wm.jpg  

My new build.-img_1350_zpsgliu4irc.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« bullet expansion test results | 338 sherman field test »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:22 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC