My new build. I´m currently working on this build since I had a spare action sitting in the safe. I got a very nice deal on an HS-Precision stock on eBay and bought it. Then, thanks to @Idaho Trecker who sourced me an awesome 3 flute barrel chambered in .300 win mag at a great price I finally started.

My smith had to cut down the barrel by 1" because it had a muzzle break drilled directly on the tip of the barrel and I wasn't very sure on the workmanship quality, it was not that nice finished. Then he re-crowned it and fitted the barrel. He had to work a little on the chamber because the cartridges wouldn't chamber.



Now I need to source a remington DM Trigger Guard to match the stock since it comes inletted for that system. I´ll need a DBM system anyway because I opened the feedlips of that action so it could work with RUM based cartridges so I don't believe It'll feed properly with a BDL Bottom metal.



I´ll be cerakoting the barreled action in tactical Black Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







