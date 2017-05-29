My last build I´ve never been a huge fan of the 30 cals, but I found a barrel a couldn't let go.

I found a very nice barrel here on the forum at a great price. It is the 3 flute Tactical 1:10 factory barrel chambered in .300 win mag. The barrel had a horrible "muzzle break" drilled directly to it, but nothing a Smith couldn't fix.



After getting the barrel I found a brand new HS-P stock on eBay priced super low so I went for it. After I got it I found the reason it was priced so low. It was inletted for the Remington DBM system but hey, it´s just a minor issue, it doesn't give you any real problems.



Right after getting the barrel, I took it to the smith so he could cut it down 1" to get rid of the "muzzle break". Then he re-crowned it and here´s the final product.



I took it to the range today and tried it with some Factory ammo I had in hand. I found a box of Federal 150gr Soft Point ammo. It gave me an average MV of 3144fps and shot 0.5-0.7 MOA groups @100 yds. I believe it is very promising considering it hasn't been bedded and it is not premium ammo. Dies are on the way, lets see what can I get out of reloaded ammo with it. I hope it shoots as good as it looks. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











