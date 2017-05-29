Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



My last build
05-29-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 262
My last build
I´ve never been a huge fan of the 30 cals, but I found a barrel a couldn't let go.
I found a very nice barrel here on the forum at a great price. It is the 3 flute Tactical 1:10 factory barrel chambered in .300 win mag. The barrel had a horrible "muzzle break" drilled directly to it, but nothing a Smith couldn't fix.

After getting the barrel I found a brand new HS-P stock on eBay priced super low so I went for it. After I got it I found the reason it was priced so low. It was inletted for the Remington DBM system but hey, it´s just a minor issue, it doesn't give you any real problems.

Right after getting the barrel, I took it to the smith so he could cut it down 1" to get rid of the "muzzle break". Then he re-crowned it and here´s the final product.

I took it to the range today and tried it with some Factory ammo I had in hand. I found a box of Federal 150gr Soft Point ammo. It gave me an average MV of 3144fps and shot 0.5-0.7 MOA groups @100 yds. I believe it is very promising considering it hasn't been bedded and it is not premium ammo. Dies are on the way, lets see what can I get out of reloaded ammo with it. I hope it shoots as good as it looks.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
My last build-20161114_143530_zps2qqbpsay.jpg   My last build-20161114_143539_zpskmqzagur.jpg  

My last build-img_1356_zpsy3kwxwmk.jpg   My last build-img_1699_zps1ck0lra9.jpg  

My last build-img_1703_zpsxrk9qtfn.jpg   My last build-img_1700_zpsfotjjjl7.jpg  

