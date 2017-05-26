Re: My baby girl needs a rifle My daughter started shooting my CZ-527 in 223 when she was 5. She shot her first deer with it when she was 6, and has shot several more since then. I had her using the old discontinued 60 grain Nosler solid base, but there are quite a few good bullets for the 223 that will work. 64 Winchester, 64 Nosler Bonded, 60 Partition, 53 Barnes, and a host of others.



My daughter, and most kids if you want to be totally honest, are very recoil and muzzle blast sensitive. The last thing you want to do is over-gun them, and make it where they don't want to shoot or are scared of the rifle. I run a suppressor on that 223 and my daughter LOVES to shoot it. Therefore, she shoots it a lot, and can shoot it very well. Shot placement is key to success, and lots of practice makes that happen. Make it fun for them to shoot, and then as her guide you need to work on getting her the shot she needs to be successful.



That is my 2 cents, take it for what it is worth.