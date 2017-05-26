Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



05-26-2017, 05:06 PM
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 211
My baby girl needs a rifle
I was talking with a buddy the other day and I came to the realization my little girl is able to hunt deer in about a year and a half and I want to get her practicing now. She's been behind the .22 a ton and a couple of .410 and AR shots but just enough to know they kick more than the .22. So I want to get her a 7-08 or a .243 I've heard that the 7-08 is light recoil I have never shot one myself. She is also going to be a lefty like me. I'm open to opinions/ideas I would like to get her in a rifle by mid summer.
05-26-2017, 05:21 PM
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: TX Panhandle
Posts: 15
Re: My baby girl needs a rifle
My daughter started shooting my CZ-527 in 223 when she was 5. She shot her first deer with it when she was 6, and has shot several more since then. I had her using the old discontinued 60 grain Nosler solid base, but there are quite a few good bullets for the 223 that will work. 64 Winchester, 64 Nosler Bonded, 60 Partition, 53 Barnes, and a host of others.

My daughter, and most kids if you want to be totally honest, are very recoil and muzzle blast sensitive. The last thing you want to do is over-gun them, and make it where they don't want to shoot or are scared of the rifle. I run a suppressor on that 223 and my daughter LOVES to shoot it. Therefore, she shoots it a lot, and can shoot it very well. Shot placement is key to success, and lots of practice makes that happen. Make it fun for them to shoot, and then as her guide you need to work on getting her the shot she needs to be successful.

That is my 2 cents, take it for what it is worth.
05-26-2017, 05:26 PM
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Alberta Canada
Posts: 266
Re: My baby girl needs a rifle
I used a Savage youth model Axis had trigger job done but now you can get (accu trigger) in a 243 for my son when he first started Hunting, and the gun was an absolute tack driver very manageable recoil used Hornady 95gr SST knocked down everything out to 400 yards including cow elk . Gun was so good I upgraded him to a Savage Axis II SS in a 6.5 CM ,and put a Vortex HSLR on it this thing shoots .5 MOA with factory Hornady 129 WT out to 300 yards but have not had time to shoot further out with a bit less recoil than his 243 ( due to longer barrel I would suspect YM 20 inch adult model 22inch)

So in short a good starter rifle is Savage youth model accurate, dependable, and very inexpensive for a first rifle .
