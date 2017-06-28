My 7mmRM

Worked up this load, hornady case, shoulder bumped sizing, 71gr retumbo, Berger 168 classic hunter, CCI magnum primers, 25 thousand off lands. Its an old school 4.5x14 Nikon with side focus BDC. Very happy with rig.😎



I had a TC Venture 7mm RM bought Boyd At-one adjustable stock. Did finish and bedding work myself. It turned out great! This is the only after market stock I could find for the Venture and I love it. Has adjustable comb and butt and grip and forend can be changed for custom or target versions. 24" barrel w/5R rifling fluted med heavy. I did DIY trigger job set at 2LB crisp.