Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page My 7mmRM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

My 7mmRM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-28-2017, 12:11 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Texas
Posts: 77
My 7mmRM
I had a TC Venture 7mm RM bought Boyd At-one adjustable stock. Did finish and bedding work myself. It turned out great! This is the only after market stock I could find for the Venture and I love it. Has adjustable comb and butt and grip and forend can be changed for custom or target versions. 24" barrel w/5R rifling fluted med heavy. I did DIY trigger job set at 2LB crisp.
Worked up this load, hornady case, shoulder bumped sizing, 71gr retumbo, Berger 168 classic hunter, CCI magnum primers, 25 thousand off lands. Its an old school 4.5x14 Nikon with side focus BDC. Very happy with rig.😎

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 7mm Rem Mag Custom Build w/ Pics. | Primer Temperature Sensitivity »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC