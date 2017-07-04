Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



MV increases with every shot
  #1  
04-07-2017, 03:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 226
MV increases with every shot
What can cause MV to increase 15-20 FPS after each shot? I have never had this problem with H1000 before.

New 300 WM

28" Criterion Barrel

212 ELD-X
77.5 grains H1000

cold bore shot 2895 FPS
2nd shot 2923 FPS
3rd shot 2975 FPS
4th shot 3003 FPS

2-3 minutes between shots
75 degs F
  #2  
04-07-2017, 04:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 358
Re: MV increases with every shot
What equipment are you using to record your velocity? Optical chronographs can show a spread within your posted numbers with changes in light.
  #3  
04-07-2017, 05:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 116
Re: MV increases with every shot
Is it showing increasing pressure signs as velocity increases?
  #4  
04-07-2017, 06:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 226
Re: MV increases with every shot
Plain Jane Chrony but its never given me these type of readings before and there was not a cloud in the sky.

The readings correspond with a vertical string on the target, so the actual numbers might not be dead on acurate but the increase in MV seems to be legit. I also shot my 7RM and it did not do this.
  #5  
04-07-2017, 06:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 226
Re: MV increases with every shot
No.

Obviously there has to increasing pressure to increase velocity but there are no danger signs on the brass or with bolt lift.

Im just puzzeled that it would do this with H1000. Maybe I got a bad bottle. I have had it for a year or so and just opened it, but its been stored indoors in my closet at 77-79 degrees.

I do have verticle stringing (1/4"-3/8") per shot on the target at 200 yards also.
  #6  
04-07-2017, 07:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 116
Re: MV increases with every shot
How many rounds down the barrel?
  #7  
04-07-2017, 07:03 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,197
Re: MV increases with every shot
Was this with a squeaky clean barrel? On some of my rifles, once cleaned, the velocity will get faster and faster for 6 or so shots. IMO it is the barrel getting fouled and creating a better pressure seal with each shot. Once I get to 6 or so it will level out. That's when I start doing my ES/SD testing.
