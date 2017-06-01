Muzzle brakes and accuracy?

Quote:
Interesting. I have a couple friends with muzzle brakes and they dont hunt with them on so Ill bet they have never checked the accuracy when removed. Reason I ask, I was looking at one of the new Brownings that have the brake already installed and I didnt want to hunt with the brake on.
Thanks for the input.
Browning also made the BOSS system which is both a brake AND a barrel tuner that works by adjusting the harmonics of the barrel by how far out the weight is located. It worked. This tells us that adding or removing a brake CAN affect a rifle.
There are also ON/OFF brakes that supposedly allow you to have it both ways.
As long as you test both ways, you will be fine.