Re: Muzzle brakes and accuracy? Quote: rjf Originally Posted by If you have a muzzle brake on a rifle and site the firearm in then remove the brake, will it affect accuracy?



I have personally never know of this to happen, but I came across an article somewhere that indicated a muzzle brake can affect accuracy if removed.

Best way to find the affect on YOUR rifle is to try it. Otherwise you and us have no clue as to the real affect. Uhhhhh YEAH. It's called barrel harmonics. Taking any weight, be it a brake or a Sims barrel tuner off of a barrel WILL affect accuracy. Whether it be for the good or bad is anyones guess, but yes it will affect it.Best way to find the affect on YOUR rifle is to try it. Otherwise you and us have no clue as to the real affect. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".