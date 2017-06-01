     close
Unread 01-06-2017, 10:17 AM
Muzzle brakes and accuracy?
If you have a muzzle brake on a rifle and site the firearm in then remove the brake, will it affect accuracy?

I have personally never know of this to happen, but I came across an article somewhere that indicated a muzzle brake can affect accuracy if removed.
    Re: Muzzle brakes and accuracy?
    Uhhhhh YEAH. It's called barrel harmonics. Taking any weight, be it a brake or a Sims barrel tuner off of a barrel WILL affect accuracy. Whether it be for the good or bad is anyones guess, but yes it will affect it.
    Best way to find the affect on YOUR rifle is to try it. Otherwise you and us have no clue as to the real affect.
    Re: Muzzle brakes and accuracy?
    Could change harmonics, therefore change the POI a bit. I know suppressors will change POI when you add or remove the can.
    Thanks, Kirk
    Re: Muzzle brakes and accuracy?
    I shot one of my rifles both ways . the POI was the same to about 150yards .
    Re: Muzzle brakes and accuracy?
    Interesting. I have a couple friends with muzzle brakes and they dont hunt with them on so Ill bet they have never checked the accuracy when removed. Reason I ask, I was looking at one of the new Brownings that have the brake already installed and I didnt want to hunt with the brake on.

    Thanks for the input.
    Re: Muzzle brakes and accuracy?
    Interesting. I have a couple friends with muzzle brakes and they dont hunt with them on so Ill bet they have never checked the accuracy when removed. Reason I ask, I was looking at one of the new Brownings that have the brake already installed and I didnt want to hunt with the brake on.

    Thanks for the input.
    Browning also made the BOSS system which is both a brake AND a barrel tuner that works by adjusting the harmonics of the barrel by how far out the weight is located. It worked. This tells us that adding or removing a brake CAN affect a rifle.
    There are also ON/OFF brakes that supposedly allow you to have it both ways.
    As long as you test both ways, you will be fine.
    Re: Muzzle brakes and accuracy?
    thanks!
