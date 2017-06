Re: Most powerful lever action cartridge

I'd say the 50 Alaskan chambered in an '86 or '71 would be about as beefy as you could get. Buffalo Bore offers a 525gr Hardcast running along at 1850fps! I'd say that would just about kill anything alive these days, and perhaps even the dinosaurs from the Stone Age!

