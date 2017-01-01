Model 70 Extreme weather ss or Sako A7? Hello everyone! I'm new to this site but I'm torn on what rifle to get. I am looking at the Winchester model 70 extreme weather,Tikka T3X, Sako A7, and lastly Weatherby Vanguard. I will be getting it in 300 win mag, primary use is hunting but also will be doing some long range shooting probably 500-800 yds. All of these rifles are within a couple hundred bucks of each other so price isn't a factor. Looking for advice from people that have used these rifles. Pro's cons and suggestions. I do hand load so if someone has input on some ballistics they have good luck with that would be great. I'm probably going to be loading 150 grain nosler accubonds. Thanks