Model 70 Express Bases I'm trying to buy some bases for my post '64 Model 70 Express and the descriptions I'm finding aren't very specific on which Model 70 models they fit. I remember going through this th last time I bought scope bases for this rifle but don't remember the result.



My question is, do Model 70 Long Action bases fit a Model 70 Express length action, or are the Model 70 Express length actions different?



Thanks in advance