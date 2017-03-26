Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


MOA rifles vs true custom build
Unread 03-26-2017, 09:00 PM
MOA rifles vs true custom build
I'm torn on my next rifle. I am considering a long action hunting rifle and can get a decent deal on a MOA rifle and have it next week. I've also been talking with AO as I have had a few of their rifles and all shot lights out. Doing a quick search I didn't see many MOA rifles for sale or many opinions on them with an exception of a few back in 2014 ( I think this was the year). The wait doesn't bother me and isn't really a concern as I was quoted about a month with my build through AO since all parts are currently in house.

What do y'all think?
Unread 03-26-2017, 11:36 PM
Re: MOA rifles vs true custom build
I don't consider myself an expert on custom rifles nor an expert shot. I do have a 300 wsm in a MOA rifle. It's the entry level short action rifle. I've had the rifle for approx. 1 1/2 years and probably have put a couple hundred rounds through the rifle. To me the fit and finish of the rifle is pretty good. The only thing I'm not crazy about is the muzzle break. It's effective and does it's job, just isn't as seemless and nice looking as some of the breaks on some rifles. The rifle does shoot well. Half inch 3 shot groups consistantly, shooting the 215 bergers. The people at MOA rifles are very nice, great communication, helpful and never called that I didn't get help or a return phone call in a timely manner. As you can tell I do like the rifle and would purchase another. Not sure this helps you much. Good luck with your decision.
