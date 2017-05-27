Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Mini M16 extractor help?
Unread 05-27-2017, 09:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 108
Mini M16 extractor help?
Had a new .300 win mag built a few months ago and am really happy with it, shoots amazing. I have put around 150 rounds through it and never had an issue while firing it.

While reloading for a shoot I have this weekend I was checking my brass for ease of use while chambering and low and behold, after I closed the bolt when I went to extract the shell it left the shell in the chamber. This was on a sized piece of brass, not a live round. So I checked all my brass and I would say about 1 out of 7 it left in the chamber. I found a few live rounds I had loaded and it was about the same ratio. I have not had one issue extracting a spent round after I fired it. I also took the same brass that wouldn't extract from my new gun and put them in my old remington sendero. It cycled every round smoothly with not a single issue. I checked all my brass with a headspace gauge and they are all within 1-3 thou, no rhyme or reason as to why some extract and some don't. Only thing I can think of is the extractor isn't working on my bolt? It's a lone peak arms action, pretty sure they put together their own bolts? I can get it to extract the brass if I reef on it very aggressively or actually take a cleaning rod and push the brass back into the bolt face it will grab it...not ideal.

Anyone have a similar experience? Funny thing is I chose the M16 extractor because it seems to be the go to extractor for a lot of folks.
Unread 05-27-2017, 10:52 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 931
Re: Mini M16 extractor help?
I am not familiar with that particular extractor even though I have used and been trained with M16 . I shot them but did not work on them at the time.
What can happen in any chamber is the sized brass is not quite an easy fit in the chamber and when you slam the bolt closed there is enough energy to chamber and lock .
Once you fire that cartridge the shape is rearranged in the chamber to a better fit and with some spring back involved it then extracts fine .
A poor match between sizing die shape and chamber shape can sometimes be the issue or you are just not bumping the shoulder that extra thou or two.
Conversely if you are cambering a sized case and it does not push back against the bolt face and engage the extractor claw then you could be bumping the shoulder too far and creating excess head clearance . If you had to push a cleaning rod down and push the case back then it sounds like excess head clearance to me.
If it extracts ok after firing then it seems the extractor is working ok .
