Mini M16 extractor help? Had a new .300 win mag built a few months ago and am really happy with it, shoots amazing. I have put around 150 rounds through it and never had an issue while firing it.



While reloading for a shoot I have this weekend I was checking my brass for ease of use while chambering and low and behold, after I closed the bolt when I went to extract the shell it left the shell in the chamber. This was on a sized piece of brass, not a live round. So I checked all my brass and I would say about 1 out of 7 it left in the chamber. I found a few live rounds I had loaded and it was about the same ratio. I have not had one issue extracting a spent round after I fired it. I also took the same brass that wouldn't extract from my new gun and put them in my old remington sendero. It cycled every round smoothly with not a single issue. I checked all my brass with a headspace gauge and they are all within 1-3 thou, no rhyme or reason as to why some extract and some don't. Only thing I can think of is the extractor isn't working on my bolt? It's a lone peak arms action, pretty sure they put together their own bolts? I can get it to extract the brass if I reef on it very aggressively or actually take a cleaning rod and push the brass back into the bolt face it will grab it...not ideal.



Anyone have a similar experience? Funny thing is I chose the M16 extractor because it seems to be the go to extractor for a lot of folks.