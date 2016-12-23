Re: Merry christmas Quote: elkaholic Originally Posted by

MERRY CHRISTMAS to all and a Blessed New Year!............Rich Just wanted to take a minute to thank EVERYONE for another great year of learning and sharing info! We are really blessed on this forum for the wealth of info and a lot of quality guys. I also would like to thank Len for the freedom we have and for some times (putting up) with usMERRY CHRISTMAS to all and a Blessed New Year!............Rich

+1



Merry Christmas to all.



J E CUSTOM +1Merry Christmas to all.J E CUSTOM __________________

"PRESS ON"