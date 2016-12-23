     close
Merry christmas
Unread 12-23-2016, 04:36 PM
Merry christmas
Just wanted to take a minute to thank EVERYONE for another great year of learning and sharing info! We are really blessed on this forum for the wealth of info and a lot of quality guys. I also would like to thank Len for the freedom we have and for some times (putting up) with us
MERRY CHRISTMAS to all and a Blessed New Year!............Rich
    Unread 12-23-2016, 05:15 PM
    Re: Merry christmas
    I agree Rich , we are lucky to have Len's forum . Merry Christmas to all .
    Unread 12-23-2016, 05:16 PM
    Re: Merry christmas
    Right back at ya. Looks like saying "Merry Christmas" isn't going to be as offensive starting Jan. 20.
    Unread 12-23-2016, 05:18 PM
    Re: Merry christmas
    Originally Posted by elkaholic
    Just wanted to take a minute to thank EVERYONE for another great year of learning and sharing info! We are really blessed on this forum for the wealth of info and a lot of quality guys. I also would like to thank Len for the freedom we have and for some times (putting up) with us
MERRY CHRISTMAS to all and a Blessed New Year!............Rich
    MERRY CHRISTMAS to all and a Blessed New Year!............Rich

    +1

    Merry Christmas to all.

    J E CUSTOM
    Unread 12-23-2016, 05:22 PM
    Re: Merry christmas
    Originally Posted by Dosh
    Right back at ya. Looks like saying "Merry Christmas" isn't going to be as offensive starting Jan. 20.
    Never really kept my mouth shut anyway!
    Unread 12-23-2016, 07:34 PM
    Re: Merry christmas
    A very Merry Christmas and a Better New Year to all members.

    To Rich, Thank you for ramrodding the Christmas Build. I know the amount of time and effort you put into the project. A very fine example of the true meaning of Christmas.
    Unread 12-23-2016, 07:44 PM
    Re: Merry christmas
    Merry Christmas Rich. Thank you and everyone else.

    Steve
