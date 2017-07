Melonite and carbon wrap.... So, I'm beginning the process of building my one off hands down hunting rifle. I'm going with a 300WM built on a 24" christensen carbon wrapped barrel. As these barrels are sort of pricey, I'd like to get max round count out of it. So, does anyone know or have experience with Melonite treating a carbon wrapped barrel? I feel like it sure would extended the useful life as it would only be practiced and hunted with, no fast fire.