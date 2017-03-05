Manners stocks Hey all, I ordered a manners stock for my build in the first week of February and spoke with them this week and they said it will be a minimum of four more months until it's ready, anyone else have one on order just curious why the wait is so long now when I ordered they said should be 3-4 months just wondering why it jumped to a minimum of 7 months now?? Probably would have gone with a McMillan had I known this I know there awesome stocks but this seems a little much to get a stock built...