Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Manners stocks
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Manners stocks
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-03-2017, 09:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Central california
Posts: 24
Manners stocks
Hey all, I ordered a manners stock for my build in the first week of February and spoke with them this week and they said it will be a minimum of four more months until it's ready, anyone else have one on order just curious why the wait is so long now when I ordered they said should be 3-4 months just wondering why it jumped to a minimum of 7 months now?? Probably would have gone with a McMillan had I known this I know there awesome stocks but this seems a little much to get a stock built...
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-03-2017, 09:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: North Texas
Posts: 31
Re: Manners stocks
Usually has been 6 months for me. Waiting on one right now for my 7 mm rem mag.

Tb
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-03-2017, 09:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Central california
Posts: 24
Re: Manners stocks
Ok well I guess I'm par for the course then would it be making a difference that' mine is being built for a defiance action with wyatts box etc...?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Tikka T3 | 460 S&W Rifle loads »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:30 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC