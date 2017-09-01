Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service If you don't want to read the whole rant skip to the bottom.



I don't know if I am out of line, but Manners Composite Stocks (MCS) really dropped the ball. I ordered a stock on April 1st. I was told there would be a six month wait to get the stock I wanted. I am fine with that so I order the stock to my specifications. The back and forth between MCS and I was a little annoying to get the stock the way I want but I will chalk that up to me not knowing what I am doing.



Its minor, but the proper way to do the sale would have been for them to ask me questions about my shooting style, gun type, objectives, dreams, and all the rest to recommend the right/perfect stock. They also should have probably tried to "upsell" me by telling me the other options that would also fit my needs (it isn't really upselling, its getting the customer the right product. what a good company should do, not to mention they would have made more profit!).



I asked for the detachable magazine bottom for my rifle (long action) and the stock would come with a free magazine. They didn't ask what caliber I was shooting and didn't recommend any specific magazine size. I later found out they had 30-06 and 300wm sized magazines and I had the 300wm on my order form. I called back and had that changed to the 30-06 sized mag. I again will chalk that up to my not being a professional; however, that experience could have been avoided by MCS with a simple question "What caliber is your gun?"



Next I ordered a Tubbs double stage trigger. Totally opposite customer service experience and they got me the right thing to fit my needs without me having to know the product lineup better than they did. Absolutely love that trigger by the way. Again, fantastic customer assistance and got me what I needed when I needed it.



Back to MCS, I installed the Tubbs trigger to my rifle and it is quite a bit bigger than the Timney I had installed previously, so I had to modify the Lone Wolf stock to make it fit. Not a big deal and my own problem because I ordered the trigger after I had the gun built. I called MCS back and asked if they had started my stock yet, they told me it was in the queue but wasn't started. Cool, so I told them I had the new trigger and that it was bigger than the standard Rem trigger and I wanted to know if it would fit. They had no clue, maybe they had never been asked about the Tubb trigger, but the mini-chassis I had requested had a large cut out for triggers and if I had any issues I could just modify the chassis to fit. Again, pretty much my problem, but customer service was lacking in knowledge and unwilling to help a customer with an issue.



As a side note, these stocks aren't cheap, and a premium product should come with premium service.



So October comes and goes (6 month mark); hey its a little late but quality takes time, right? I hear nothing, no email, no call.



Side note 2 - I am deployed to Afghanistan this whole time so that adds to some of the challenge of the order process. Didn't hurt my order with Vortex (red dot for my "work rifle"), Tubbs with my trigger, or US Optics with my new scope (another fantastic customer service experience by the way). I was on home for leave, set up the trigger put on the US Optics scope.



November comes and goes, nothing heard "MCS will email or call when stock is ready for delivery..." it clearly says at the bottom of every email I have received.



December, what do you know, nothing heard. Shock!



It is now January, time to give them a call and see what is going on. Ring up MCS, ask about the stock and they have no idea so they will "check it out and call me back." (I asked for an email because Afghanistan, and the did that).



3-4 days later I get a one line email "... stock should be done in 2-3 weeks. It needs to go through final finish and have the tub system put on. If you have any questions, please call us."



No "sorry," no "we F'ed up our bad," nothing.



I wasn't mad before, but getting this one line BS statement without a reason for the delay and then another PROMISE they would have it done in, oh... hmmm... 2-3 weeks. Set me off.



I have worked in sales as a side part time job, and when I was younger. A royal mess up of missing a delivery date by 3 months (50% over the expected delivery date) would have at very least gotten me written up. In my current position I would have been looking at some serious disciplinary action for missing a promised delivery date on a product.



TL,DR - Basically everything was fine and I was willing to over look all the issues I had, but that one line (probably trying to cover up that they had totally forgot to even build my stock) set me off. I am furious and I don't know if I should be. If they said 6 months I expect 6 months OR LESS!!!! if they didn't think they could do it, had to order parts, or some other issue they should have emailed me to explain or promised delivery in 12 months and surprise me when it was done early. Under promise over deliver, the motto of every good sales person.



Anyone else have garbage experience from a "high-end" manufacturer? I know there is nothing I can do about any of this and I hope the stock is worth it in the end. Right now I wouldn't recommend this company to anyone. Such a shame.



Rant over.











