     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
Page 1 of 4 1 23 Last »
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-09-2017, 07:50 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 42
Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
If you don't want to read the whole rant skip to the bottom.

I don't know if I am out of line, but Manners Composite Stocks (MCS) really dropped the ball. I ordered a stock on April 1st. I was told there would be a six month wait to get the stock I wanted. I am fine with that so I order the stock to my specifications. The back and forth between MCS and I was a little annoying to get the stock the way I want but I will chalk that up to me not knowing what I am doing.

Its minor, but the proper way to do the sale would have been for them to ask me questions about my shooting style, gun type, objectives, dreams, and all the rest to recommend the right/perfect stock. They also should have probably tried to "upsell" me by telling me the other options that would also fit my needs (it isn't really upselling, its getting the customer the right product. what a good company should do, not to mention they would have made more profit!).

I asked for the detachable magazine bottom for my rifle (long action) and the stock would come with a free magazine. They didn't ask what caliber I was shooting and didn't recommend any specific magazine size. I later found out they had 30-06 and 300wm sized magazines and I had the 300wm on my order form. I called back and had that changed to the 30-06 sized mag. I again will chalk that up to my not being a professional; however, that experience could have been avoided by MCS with a simple question "What caliber is your gun?"

Next I ordered a Tubbs double stage trigger. Totally opposite customer service experience and they got me the right thing to fit my needs without me having to know the product lineup better than they did. Absolutely love that trigger by the way. Again, fantastic customer assistance and got me what I needed when I needed it.

Back to MCS, I installed the Tubbs trigger to my rifle and it is quite a bit bigger than the Timney I had installed previously, so I had to modify the Lone Wolf stock to make it fit. Not a big deal and my own problem because I ordered the trigger after I had the gun built. I called MCS back and asked if they had started my stock yet, they told me it was in the queue but wasn't started. Cool, so I told them I had the new trigger and that it was bigger than the standard Rem trigger and I wanted to know if it would fit. They had no clue, maybe they had never been asked about the Tubb trigger, but the mini-chassis I had requested had a large cut out for triggers and if I had any issues I could just modify the chassis to fit. Again, pretty much my problem, but customer service was lacking in knowledge and unwilling to help a customer with an issue.

As a side note, these stocks aren't cheap, and a premium product should come with premium service.

So October comes and goes (6 month mark); hey its a little late but quality takes time, right? I hear nothing, no email, no call.

Side note 2 - I am deployed to Afghanistan this whole time so that adds to some of the challenge of the order process. Didn't hurt my order with Vortex (red dot for my "work rifle"), Tubbs with my trigger, or US Optics with my new scope (another fantastic customer service experience by the way). I was on home for leave, set up the trigger put on the US Optics scope.

November comes and goes, nothing heard "MCS will email or call when stock is ready for delivery..." it clearly says at the bottom of every email I have received.

December, what do you know, nothing heard. Shock!

It is now January, time to give them a call and see what is going on. Ring up MCS, ask about the stock and they have no idea so they will "check it out and call me back." (I asked for an email because Afghanistan, and the did that).

3-4 days later I get a one line email "...stock should be done in 2-3 weeks. It needs to go through final finish and have the tub system put on. If you have any questions, please call us."

No "sorry," no "we F'ed up our bad," nothing.

I wasn't mad before, but getting this one line BS statement without a reason for the delay and then another PROMISE they would have it done in, oh... hmmm... 2-3 weeks. Set me off.

I have worked in sales as a side part time job, and when I was younger. A royal mess up of missing a delivery date by 3 months (50% over the expected delivery date) would have at very least gotten me written up. In my current position I would have been looking at some serious disciplinary action for missing a promised delivery date on a product.

TL,DR - Basically everything was fine and I was willing to over look all the issues I had, but that one line (probably trying to cover up that they had totally forgot to even build my stock) set me off. I am furious and I don't know if I should be. If they said 6 months I expect 6 months OR LESS!!!! if they didn't think they could do it, had to order parts, or some other issue they should have emailed me to explain or promised delivery in 12 months and surprise me when it was done early. Under promise over deliver, the motto of every good sales person.

Anyone else have garbage experience from a "high-end" manufacturer? I know there is nothing I can do about any of this and I hope the stock is worth it in the end. Right now I wouldn't recommend this company to anyone. Such a shame.

Rant over.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 08:10 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2014
    Posts: 540
    Re: Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
    morning, buy H&S thru stocky's. they have a very good customer svc's.

    THK. U I will not buy a manners or McMillian stock, way overpriced. I have never

    had a problem the H&S. I ordered a stock for my new build. A Weatherby 7mm. I was

    ask about the lug configuration. 9lugs. this took and extra 2months. arrived perfect.

    the stock was $675 including S&H because of the 9 lug Germany action.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 08:27 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2010
    Posts: 42
    Re: Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
    I have used a few of the other brands of stocks, just wanted to do something a little different and now I am kind of regretting it.

    I have had custom high-grade wood, synthetics, laminates, and fiberglass from all different companies. Never had an issue with any of them. In fact most of them treat you like a king.

    Just got a custom 1885 highwall from C Sharps Arms and those guys bent over backwards getting me the perfect rifle.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 08:37 AM
    Edd Edd is online now
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,130
    Re: Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
    I would consider your ordering experience a normal one. I have ordered two stocks from Manners. I will likely order from them again.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 09:16 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2011
    Posts: 545
    Re: Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
    I think everyone in the shooting sport is way to patient. Name other businesses that take a 50% deposit and won't have your item ready for 12-15 months. Would you buy a car/truck like this? Or lets say you need a driveshaft for your truck and the auto repair shop says sure we can get you one it will be 6 months though. Why do we let these shooting businesses get away with this? It is in almost every aspect of the sport, from Gunsmiths,Stocks,Barrels, Bullets,Brass etc. I am also a victim of this and it just isn't right! Sorry now my Rant is over.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 09:21 AM
    Edd Edd is online now
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,130
    Re: Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
    I've never had to pay a deposit on anything or wait 12-15 months.
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 09:33 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2011
    Posts: 545
    Re: Manners Riflestocks: Customer Service
    You are one of the lucky ones Edd. I have had to for every custom build I have done. Not sure if it is because I am in Canada and and having these guns built in the U.S. I will say that RBROS did complete my last build over a month sooner than what I was originally told. This was a very nice change.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 4 1 23 Last »

    Bookmarks

    « Rifles in the rain *important* | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:10 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC