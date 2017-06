Lowest velocity the Berger Hunting VLD expands? I am testing the Berger 6.5/130 VLD Hunting bullet in my 6.5 Creedmoor. It is shooting good for me and I may end up using it this fall for my Whitetail deer bullet. At a 2850 FPS muzzle velocity out of my 22" barrel it shows to still make 1000 FPE at 750 yards, with a remaining velocity of 1860 fps. Will it still expand good at this speed?