Long Throat So I'm building a new rifle on a Savage M11 action and a McGowen 6mm Rem. prefit barrel. The barrel arrived the other day so I headspaced it to my action andmeasured a few bullets for COAL. I only tried a few bullets but in those I tried it is obvious this barrel has a lot of free bore. Bullets are going to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 0.100" of jump to the lands. While I prefer to be around 0.020" - 0.030". I have a new Cooper in 7mm-08 Rem. that has a fairly long throat and so far I can't get it to shoot worth a damn.



I would be interested in hearing some experiences people have had with barrels chambered with this kind of free bore vs those where you are able to seat out close to the lands?