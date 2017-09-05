Long range bug! Over the last few days I caught the long range bug. I shot for a guy with him videoing. He is using a 6.5 Creedmore. My thought is, if a little is good a lot is better. I made a few calls to bullet companies to find out what bullets have fantastic ballistic coefficients. It sure appears the new 7mm's beat the 6.5's and in order to beat the 7's with a .308 one really has to go up in weight. So unless you folks can talk me out of going with a 7 on a big case there will be a 7RUMLN using a 30" 7 twist barrel. That is a 7 Remington Ultra Mag with the shoulder pushed back about .100" to give it a longer neck.



