Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Long range bug!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Long range bug!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-09-2017, 06:57 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,599
Long range bug!
Over the last few days I caught the long range bug. I shot for a guy with him videoing. He is using a 6.5 Creedmore. My thought is, if a little is good a lot is better. I made a few calls to bullet companies to find out what bullets have fantastic ballistic coefficients. It sure appears the new 7mm's beat the 6.5's and in order to beat the 7's with a .308 one really has to go up in weight. So unless you folks can talk me out of going with a 7 on a big case there will be a 7RUMLN using a 30" 7 twist barrel. That is a 7 Remington Ultra Mag with the shoulder pushed back about .100" to give it a longer neck.

Any comments from the experienced and/or inexperienced shooters?
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-09-2017, 07:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 249
Re: Long range bug!
Hello,

I think you should go for it!! I have been going through all the old files from Lapuas 6.5LM program back years ago.

I thinking of doing a 7mmLM since there are some great projectiles for that.

THEIS
__________________


Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-09-2017, 07:32 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 968
Re: Long range bug!
So Rich - you gonna put the Bushnell Elite 6500 you mentioned in the other thread on this beast?

My only concern is with that 7mm bore diameter you hit the wall where increasing case capacity doesn't get you any more velocity. I've got a 28 Nosler and it will run with the RUM while burning less powder and do it in a shorter case. As you might guess I prefer the 28 to the RUM however having a bit longer neck might give you some extra barrel life.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-09-2017, 07:34 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 675
Re: Long range bug!
I am not familiar with the cartridge but you hit a point of diminishing returns about the 7-300 or 28 Nosler capacities. I would look at the 7-300 shooting 180s or a 28 Nosler custom reamer shooting 195s.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 225 eldm | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:13 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC