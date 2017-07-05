Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long range AR 223 bullets.
05-07-2017, 09:22 AM
Long range AR 223 bullets.
I have a 20" 5r 1-8 twist barrel coming for my Colt Comp Match.
I was using 68 grain Hornadys with the 1-9, but want to go heavier. I definetly want to load the mag. I have some 73 grain ELDs to try but they are varying in weight more than I like. What's everyone using for theirs?
I am loading Lapua brass with RL 15 and H4895 powders.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Re: Long range AR 223 bullets.
I use the Hornady 75g BTHP, I sort into .2g lots, 92g lake city, CCI Small rifle magnum primer, and RL-15.
Re: Long range AR 223 bullets.
73gn ELD-M's. ES is .3gn of weight across 300 of them for me. Ogive to bullet base is ridiculously consistent too. What kind of variances are you getting?

I use Benchmark and BL-C(2) mostly with N550 and 3031 and 4064 and 4895 for specific loads that like those. Was using Federal and LC brass but recently switched to PPU because they're way more consistent. I use CCI MSRP and SRP and #41's depending on what the load and gun is.
Re: Long range AR 223 bullets.
I was getting about .5 to .7 grain across 100. In all fairness though, I didn't wash the bullets to decrease. I usually get a .1 to .2 difference when I wash the bullets.
Re: Long range AR 223 bullets.
I'm using Fed AR match primers
