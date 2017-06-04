Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long action build??
Unread 04-06-2017, 04:51 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ak town
Posts: 96
Long action build??
I currently have a McMillan a5 for a long action that I can not get rid of so I have decided to build something for it. I was wondering what your guys thoughts where on running a 6.5x55 in a long action or any 6.5 for that matter? I want to keep the caliper in the 6.5 group and keep my powder charges to less than 50 grains, so no magnums, wildcats or larger calipers. Guns only being built to plink around with and to shoot long distance 1k or less. I was thinking the 6.5x55 would probably be the best candidate for this, any thoughts or ideas would be appreciated. Thanks,


Joe
