Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?

I was told you should lubricate them and torque them to about 30 ft lbs.
I like to use Anti seize on brakes so they can be removed for cleaning or replacing with a thread protector.
If the threads are good and the shoulder is square you should have no problem after torqueing.
I use a piece of drill rod or a Philips head screw driver to tighten the brake.
Loc-tite can sometimes cause gaulding and once this happens you will never be able to remove the brake again.
