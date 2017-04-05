Re: Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ? Quote: Edd Originally Posted by I was told you should lubricate them and torque them to about 30 ft lbs.

I like to use Anti seize on brakes so they can be removed for cleaning or replacing with a thread protector.



If the threads are good and the shoulder is square you should have no problem after torqueing.



I use a piece of drill rod or a Philips head screw driver to tighten the brake.



Loc-tite can sometimes cause gaulding and once this happens you will never be able to remove the brake again.



