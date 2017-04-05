Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-04-2017, 06:31 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 454
Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
Does anyone use loc-tite on a muzzle brake, or just hand tighten them? I find that after three or four shots, I can turn the brake a little to bottom it out (less than 1/8 of a turn). It is apparently coming loose a little after several shots. Should I use some type of thread-locker? It does not have a set screw or crush washer. I remove the brake and put the thread protector on when I clean the rifle, and carefully clean the carbon from the brake before re- installing, so I don't think it should be "locked on" so that I can't remove for cleaning.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-04-2017, 06:41 AM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,282
Re: Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
I was told you should lubricate them and torque them to about 30 ft lbs.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-04-2017, 07:20 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 7,162
Re: Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Edd View Post
I was told you should lubricate them and torque them to about 30 ft lbs.
+1
I like to use Anti seize on brakes so they can be removed for cleaning or replacing with a thread protector.

If the threads are good and the shoulder is square you should have no problem after torqueing.

I use a piece of drill rod or a Philips head screw driver to tighten the brake.

Loc-tite can sometimes cause gaulding and once this happens you will never be able to remove the brake again.

J E CUSTOM
__________________
"PRESS ON"
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-04-2017, 07:39 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 59
Re: Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
Not red loc-tite! I use blue loc-tite on all of my threads.
GOOD LUCK and GOOD SHOOTING!!!
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 05-04-2017, 08:07 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,589
Re: Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
Laelkhunter,

I use a small amount of blue loc-tite on brakes. I'm tired of them coming loose.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 05-04-2017, 11:26 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 88
Re: Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ?
Hand tight with blue loc-tite
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 420 Blitzkrieg looks very nice | HBN extened barrel life? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:50 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC