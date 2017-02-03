|
Re: Loading problem for Ruger American 270
I would say that as long as the ojive of the bullet is not below the case mouth you should be ok. But it will build more case pressure having that much bullet down in the case so be careful loading. You may look at some of the hornady or berger offerings for a bullet that has less bearing surface. Good luck
