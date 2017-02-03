Loading problem for Ruger American 270 Hey All,

Try to keep my question as non-techy as possible.

Here is my problem. I reload for 270 in a model 700 and a Ruger American. The 700 accepts any ammo I load and has no problem with the OACL. However, when I load the same SP 150 gr bullet in the American, it will not chamber without pushing the bullet deeper in the casing and up against the lands. With that bullet the American will accept OACL 3.210. The problem with the seating depth it accepts is that it is below the min OACL of 3.285 for 150gr bullets. The gun will take longer factory ammo like Winchester where the bullet is really slender. So, my questions for anyone reading are:



1. Has anyone had the same experience? What did you do. I would love to load the same bullets for each gun, if possible.



2. Which premium bullets would be the most slender in 150gn?



3. Since I stay under the max load for the cartridge and powder, does the minimum have to be exact or can I still shoot at OACL 3.210?



P.S. Cases are trimmed and sized. I even tried it with unfired brand new brass.



Thanks, All!