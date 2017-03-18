Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Load data 270 Win, 150 Gr Nosler ABLR
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Load data 270 Win, 150 Gr Nosler ABLR
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 10:32 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 4
Load data 270 Win, 150 Gr Nosler ABLR
Hello to All,
I am hoping to shorten my 'learning curve' as I am a rookie reloader and may have the opportunity to do some long range hunting (antelope in W.TX). Although I have harvested my share of deer in TX in my 60+ years, my longest shot was 187 yards. Not exactly qualification for LR Hunting I suppose. I have the good fortune to have the opportunity to participate in some high quality LR shooting training in 3 weeks from now. the advise i have received is to get the best quality optics you can afford to mount on the rifle you shoot best (no room in the budget to buy a true LR rife and a high end scope at present). So I now have a NF scope going on to my tried and true Savage 110 (pre Accutrigger generation). I have on hand Nosler Accubond Long Range Spitzer Ballistic Tip. Nosler published data rates this bullet as having .625 BC.
So my quest is for load data. Do any of you have any reloading suggestions and experience with this bullet? BTW I also have on hand sufficient quantity of new in the box Nosler Brass. My enemy is time. working up loads (especially as a rookie reloader) in 3 weeks is going to be a challenge. Thank you for your input. Steelbob.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-18-2017, 10:44 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,483
Re: Load data 270 Win, 150 Gr Nosler ABLR
Quote:
Originally Posted by Steelbob View Post
Hello to All,
I am hoping to shorten my 'learning curve' as I am a rookie reloader and may have the opportunity to do some long range hunting (antelope in W.TX). Although I have harvested my share of deer in TX in my 60+ years, my longest shot was 187 yards. Not exactly qualification for LR Hunting I suppose. I have the good fortune to have the opportunity to participate in some high quality LR shooting training in 3 weeks from now. the advise i have received is to get the best quality optics you can afford to mount on the rifle you shoot best (no room in the budget to buy a true LR rife and a high end scope at present). So I now have a NF scope going on to my tried and true Savage 110 (pre Accutrigger generation). I have on hand Nosler Accubond Long Range Spitzer Ballistic Tip. Nosler published data rates this bullet as having .625 BC.
So my quest is for load data. Do any of you have any reloading suggestions and experience with this bullet? BTW I also have on hand sufficient quantity of new in the box Nosler Brass. My enemy is time. working up loads (especially as a rookie reloader) in 3 weeks is going to be a challenge. Thank you for your input. Steelbob.
Before you get too wrap up with 150 LRAB and it's inflated BC, make you have the right twist rate to stabilize it >>> Nosler LR Accubonds: BC testing results
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Help with a 270 WSM build for Berger 170 EOL's | 6.5-270 Wby Mag...What do I need? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC