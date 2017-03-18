Load data 270 Win, 150 Gr Nosler ABLR

Steelbob Originally Posted by Hello to All,

I am hoping to shorten my 'learning curve' as I am a rookie reloader and may have the opportunity to do some long range hunting (antelope in W.TX). Although I have harvested my share of deer in TX in my 60+ years, my longest shot was 187 yards. Not exactly qualification for LR Hunting I suppose. I have the good fortune to have the opportunity to participate in some high quality LR shooting training in 3 weeks from now. the advise i have received is to get the best quality optics you can afford to mount on the rifle you shoot best (no room in the budget to buy a true LR rife and a high end scope at present). So I now have a NF scope going on to my tried and true Savage 110 (pre Accutrigger generation). I have on hand Nosler Accubond Long Range Spitzer Ballistic Tip. Nosler published data rates this bullet as having .625 BC.

So my quest is for load data. Do any of you have any reloading suggestions and experience with this bullet? BTW I also have on hand sufficient quantity of new in the box Nosler Brass. My enemy is time. working up loads (especially as a rookie reloader) in 3 weeks is going to be a challenge. Thank you for your input. Steelbob.