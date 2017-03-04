Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Lite Weight Long Range Deer Hunting Custom Rifle Build Questions
04-03-2017, 04:54 PM
Lite Weight Long Range Deer Hunting Custom Rifle Build Questions
As the title says, I'm researching for a lite weight rifle but solid to shoot long range. Let's say 1000 yards. This will be dual purpose for me and my wife for hunting and some target but mainly hunting. I am a 30 cal man. I'm wanting to change it up as slinging 225 grain projectiles from a non braked gun is not fun for my wife and she shoots a R700 Youth 7mm-08(pencil barrel). Figured it's time to see what this 6.5 rave is about! Here is what I'm thinking....

R700
6.5 Sherman
26"- 28" Proof Research Carbon Fiber Barrel
Scope?
Stock?
Trigger Tech Trigger

What is a good stock that double for long range hunting/shooting(no chassis system)? Most of my current guns run 700P HS take off's. While i like them, I want something purpose built this time. I've always liked the McMillan thumb hole hunting stocks but have never held one in person.

I'm not looking for the lightest rifle possible. I have one R700 ADL 30-06 pencil barrel for woods hunting. The next lightest bolt gun i have is my R700 LTR 308 with the rest of my guns having 26" Remington Varmint contours. So when i mean lite that is what i'm basing the weight off of!

I live in Louisiana so no mountain terrain or tough hiking.
04-03-2017, 05:39 PM
Re: Lite Weight Long Range Deer Hunting Custom Rifle Build Questions
Here is he company which will likely get my next stock build.

Pendleton, OR 97801

Phone: 541-278-4177 Fax: 541-278-4797
04-03-2017, 06:46 PM
Re: Lite Weight Long Range Deer Hunting Custom Rifle Build Questions
I am having pierce engineering do my 6.5 build. Ti action and carbon barrel. I went with ti because I coul add weight where I wanted it. I choose the manners EH5 thumbhole. Still fairly light for a thumbhole. You will be able to add more weight for a scope the lighter you make the rifle. Sounds like a fun build. Let us know what you go with.
04-03-2017, 09:34 PM
Re: Lite Weight Long Range Deer Hunting Custom Rifle Build Questions
I sure agree with making a light rifle and using whatever glass you like. Both my rifles for hunting are six lug Weatherby and both have 22 ounce scopes.
