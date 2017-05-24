Lightweight Stock Options...? I'm looking for some other options besides McMillan and Manners with this thread because I already have personal experience with each of these.



Here's some brands I see listed in lightweight builds, but have never owned:

- Lone Wolf (Now part of Proof Research. Won't be available for purchase until later this fall)

- High Tech Specialties (Now part of Legendary Arms Works and available unfinished)

- Brown Precision Pound'r



So in reality, I'm actually limited to the last two if I were to build my rifle today. Are there any opinions on which stock is of higher quality? They're fairly similar prices and both are very lightweight. I'll be using a #5 contour if that makes a difference. __________________

