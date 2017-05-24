Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Lightweight Stock Options...?
05-24-2017, 02:37 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 674
Lightweight Stock Options...?
I'm looking for some other options besides McMillan and Manners with this thread because I already have personal experience with each of these.

Here's some brands I see listed in lightweight builds, but have never owned:
- Lone Wolf (Now part of Proof Research. Won't be available for purchase until later this fall)
- High Tech Specialties (Now part of Legendary Arms Works and available unfinished)
- Brown Precision Pound'r

So in reality, I'm actually limited to the last two if I were to build my rifle today. Are there any opinions on which stock is of higher quality? They're fairly similar prices and both are very lightweight. I'll be using a #5 contour if that makes a difference.
__________________
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
