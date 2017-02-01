     close
Light weight 300wm build. Thoughts?
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 12:31 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 71
Light weight 300wm build. Thoughts?
Have a Remington 700 sps in 300wm. Ordered a short chambered Christensen arms carbon barrel and a McMillan game hunter edge fill stock. I have just over $1,100 into the barrel and stock, barrel just needs head spaced and finished reamed from what I understand. $200-$300 you think? Still trying to find a good smith to do the work. Think the Christensen barrel is worth it? Read a lot of mixed reviews but for $580 I figured I would give it a try.....couldn't see swinging $800 for a proof research. Any thoughts??
