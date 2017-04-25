Re: Lead sled vs sandbags accuracy issues I shoot a light weight hunting rifle in 25-06. Sometimes you have yo hold a lightweight rifle that recoils a little differently on the bench.



There is nothing wrong with using a sled, especially to develope loads. It takes some of the human error out and let's you see the performance of the load a little better. Problem is it's masking some of the rifles natural movements and some of the human movements that affect shooting off of the sled. This is probably what you are experiencing.



Sometimes you need to hold a light recoiling rifle differently than the "no hands on the forearm with on hand on a squeeze bag and the other on the trigger" method, you see so often on the web.



If you look at where the sled holds the forearm of the rifle and where the rifle rests on your bags, you may see a difference. The sled may be supporting the rifle further back on the rifle than where it lays on the bags. Little things like this can make a difference.



I would try holding the rifle on the bags in a more traditional manner. by holding the forearm. You will probably have to try a couple different methods before you find the one that works best from the bags, but once you do, I bet it shoots just as well from the bags as it does from the sled.



They these:

* Rest the rifle on the bags further back from the front of the rifle. You especially want to make sure the sling attachment on the forearm is not coming into contact with the bags during recoil. Also want to make sure the rear sling attachment is not touching the rear bag under recoil.

* Hold the forearm of the rifle. Allow the rifle to rest on the bag, but just back from the bag. slightly hold the forearm with some downward pressure. Be as consistent with it from shot to shot as possible. This will keep the rifle from rising off of the bag and torquing to the left, as usually happens with left hand shooters.

* Hold the rifle a little firmer at the back grip. Don't try to let the rifle free recoil, if that is what you are doing. Try to pull the rifle into your shoulder with about 2~3 lbs. of force. Be consistent. It is ok to kinda let a heavy rifle free recoil, but not a lighter hunting weight rifle like you have.

* Instead of holding the forearm. Try placing you left hand on the left side of the forearm. Try not to put downward pressure on the barrel, but you want to have some downward pressure on the forearm, so the rifle will not jump left on recoil.

* You can also try laying you left hand over the top of the scope. You would not believe how many successful shooters shoot this way. Just put some downward pressure on the scope with the left hand between the scope rings.

* Video youself from a forward angle like all the guys on Youtube. LOL. This way you can see how the rifle is reacting on the bags. It is this reaction of the rifle on the bags that is affecting your grouping. You just need to try a few things to get control of it.



Good luck.

