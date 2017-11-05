Kestrel Applied Ballistics FW 1.13 Update Kestrel FW Update 1.13:



Kestrel users will soon be able to download FW 1.13. The following is a list of changes:



Ability to transfer a single gun profile to the Kestrel without erasing all other gun profiles.

Removes Privacy PIN Mode from non-Ballistic Units.

Modifies double tap functionality between Weather Mode and Ballistic Mode so user will not go to Main Menu.

Fixes issue with Left Barrel Twist profiles not transferring to Kestrel.

Fixes issue where Kestrel would turn on in Weather Mode when it should be in Ballistics Mode.

Improves connection issues with Kestrel LiNK Ballistics App.

Fixes issue where ZO and ZH would not transfer from apps.

Improves gun profile transfer reliability between Kestrel and external apps.



This update will be available soon in the KLB app, and the LiNK Program for PC/Mac. The KLB app is already setup for this FW.

Doc Beech - Applied Ballistics

doc.beech@appliedballisticsllc.com

www.abmediaresources.com www.appliedballisticsllc.com

__________________