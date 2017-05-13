Just had to pass this one on Here is an email that I received from a customer last night. We get notes like this periodically, but this one struck me.



Guys I just wanted to wright a quick thank you note. I purchased some of your 25cal 92gr Hammer Hunters to try in my 257 Wby. All I can say is WOW! 25 shots and I have a rifle that holds 1/2 MOA to 600 yds and is running 3660 fps. There are no signs of high pressure either. I can't hardly wait to put this in a big buck this fall. Until next time gents keep building them and I will keep getting HAMMERED!.😝



P. S. I'm using Ramshot Magnum powder.*



There are only two kinds of people that understand Marines: Marines and the enemy. Everyone else has a second-hand opinion.





Semper Fi:* *Terry*





I know guys are skeptical about doing load development this quickly, but 90% of the loads we do are done and proven to long yardage in the same number of shots as Terry did here. The Hammer Bullets are simply easy to load.



I got another email from a customer the other day wanting to know why Hammer Bullets were able to hold MOA during load development. Here is how that conversation went.



Steve

Can you explain something to me? *How come your bullets don't need

all*the*load*development*to*find*the*accuracy*node ?

Also, how the heck is there little to no change of POI when charge

weight is changed? *I saw this with the 7 STW loads. It shot just

under 1 moa yet the charges ranged from 79-83 gr!! *I'm having a hard

time*wrapping*my*head*around*this

Doug



My answer to him.



Doug,

LOL! *I am not sure I can answer your question in any technical way. *We just got lucky when we designed our bullet. *We are not ballisticians or anything of the like. *We are passionate hunters/shooters that found ourselves in the bullet making business and facing current patents for drive band bullets. *I was looking for a way to make a drive band type bullets and not infringe on those current patents. *I came up with the PDR design after looking at my son's *math homework involving parabolas. *We had discussed radius drive bands in the past as a way to lessen contact in the bore but were not too sure if it would be different enough to not cause patent problems. *I came up with the idea to put parabolic curves up and down on the bullet and named it Parabolic Drag Reduction. *Submitted the patent request and we had the patent awarded inside of a year. *The side effect of the bullets being so forgiving is a blessing. *I have no other way to explain it. *Now it is just a matter of getting them in front of more people.

Steve



Figured these were worth sharing.



Steve



Advanced Technology

Simply Better



