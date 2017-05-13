Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Just had to pass this one on
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Just had to pass this one on
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-13-2017, 09:36 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,882
Just had to pass this one on
Here is an email that I received from a customer last night. We get notes like this periodically, but this one struck me.

Guys I just wanted to wright a quick thank you note. I purchased some of your 25cal 92gr Hammer Hunters to try in my 257 Wby. All I can say is WOW! 25 shots and I have a rifle that holds 1/2 MOA to 600 yds and is running 3660 fps. There are no signs of high pressure either. I can't hardly wait to put this in a big buck this fall. Until next time gents keep building them and I will keep getting HAMMERED!.😝

P. S. I'm using Ramshot Magnum powder.*

There are only two kinds of people that understand Marines: Marines and the enemy. Everyone else has a second-hand opinion.


Semper Fi:* *Terry*


I know guys are skeptical about doing load development this quickly, but 90% of the loads we do are done and proven to long yardage in the same number of shots as Terry did here. The Hammer Bullets are simply easy to load.

I got another email from a customer the other day wanting to know why Hammer Bullets were able to hold MOA during load development. Here is how that conversation went.

Steve
Can you explain something to me? *How come your bullets don't need
all*the*load*development*to*find*the*accuracy*node ?
Also, how the heck is there little to no change of POI when charge
weight is changed? *I saw this with the 7 STW loads. It shot just
under 1 moa yet the charges ranged from 79-83 gr!! *I'm having a hard
time*wrapping*my*head*around*this
Doug

My answer to him.

Doug,
LOL! *I am not sure I can answer your question in any technical way. *We just got lucky when we designed our bullet. *We are not ballisticians or anything of the like. *We are passionate hunters/shooters that found ourselves in the bullet making business and facing current patents for drive band bullets. *I was looking for a way to make a drive band type bullets and not infringe on those current patents. *I came up with the PDR design after looking at my son's *math homework involving parabolas. *We had discussed radius drive bands in the past as a way to lessen contact in the bore but were not too sure if it would be different enough to not cause patent problems. *I came up with the idea to put parabolic curves up and down on the bullet and named it Parabolic Drag Reduction. *Submitted the patent request and we had the patent awarded inside of a year. *The side effect of the bullets being so forgiving is a blessing. *I have no other way to explain it. *Now it is just a matter of getting them in front of more people.
Steve

Figured these were worth sharing.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-13-2017, 09:50 AM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,297
Re: Just had to pass this one on
Have you made any progress on your 257 Weatherby rifle and the 128 gr bullet testing?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-13-2017, 09:58 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,602
Re: Just had to pass this one on
I see more people posting about Hammer bullets in several forums.
All of them have been positive reviews.
Congrats to you and your team Steve, sounds like patience and persistence is paying off for you.
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-13-2017, 10:11 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,634
Re: Just had to pass this one on
This is just a side note for why I'm going to switch.

Shot a pig last week. Well some did with 6.5 creedmore and I think eld bullet.
Processor said he threw a bunch of meat away that was all shot up. Shot another last night with STw. I think same thing. Even though it was a high neck shot.
Throwing away the meet is just not good in my mind. I have some 7 mm Hammer bullets that I will be loading for my STW and shortly I'll be mine some 6.5 hammers

Look forward to seeing them hammer some game!!!
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 05-13-2017, 10:13 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,882
Re: Just had to pass this one on
Quote:
Originally Posted by Edd View Post
Have you made any progress on your 257 Weatherby rifle and the 128 gr bullet testing?
Our rifle is still not done. Hopefully soon.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 05-13-2017, 10:16 AM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,297
Re: Just had to pass this one on
Quote:
Originally Posted by marioq View Post
This is just a side note for why I'm going to switch.

Shot a pig last week. Well some did with 6.5 creedmore and I think eld bullet.
Processor said he threw a bunch of meat away that was all shot up. Shot another last night with STw. I think same thing. Even though it was a high neck shot.
Throwing away the meet is just not good in my mind. I have some 7 mm Hammer bullets that I will be loading for my STW and shortly I'll be mine some 6.5 hammers

Look forward to seeing them hammer some game!!!
If you use the 124 gr 6.5 Hunter bullets in that Creedmoor, I'm interested in your load and the performance on pigs.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 05-13-2017, 03:23 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,634
Re: Just had to pass this one on
Well I have to buy the bullets first. I have the brass and I wasn't going to reload for it cuz the stock ELDs shoot so darn well from it. But I really did not like the end result on this pig. I'll shot a few more I'm sure with the elds I have and save the brass to reload the creedmore I'll keep you updated.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Christensen Ridgeline | Why 1:11 twist for 30-06? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:44 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC