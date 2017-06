Re: Just got my new rifle in The total weight, unloaded is 15lb 15oz. The rifle weighed 12.25lb unscoped. The Vortex is a pig. I only shot 6 rounds through it. Two get it on at 25 yards, one to get it the right height at 100, then a 3 shot group. It made an nice triangular group about 1" high at 100, which is where I'll want to be for my 200yard zero. I didn't take a pic of the group.