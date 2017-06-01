     close
JLK published BCs?
  #1  
01-06-2017, 11:49 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 593
JLK published BCs?
I'm curious if anyone knows how accurate the posted BCs by JLK are. I'm specifically interested in the 168gr 7mm option with the posted .690! This is higher than the Berger 180gr Hybrids I'm currently shooting.
If this is accurate, I see no reason I shouldn't be running the 168gr instead because of the advantage of higher velocity/BC creates more energy downrange and less drift at distance. Seems like a win - win to me.
    01-06-2017, 12:00 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,176
    Re: JLK published BCs?
    If you do a custom search on the top right hand corner for "JLK bullet BC", there' s a thread that addresses your query.
