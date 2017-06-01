JLK published BCs?

I'm curious if anyone knows how accurate the posted BCs by JLK are. I'm specifically interested in the 168gr 7mm option with the posted .690! This is higher than the Berger 180gr Hybrids I'm currently shooting.

If this is accurate, I see no reason I shouldn't be running the 168gr instead because of the advantage of higher velocity/BC creates more energy downrange and less drift at distance. Seems like a win - win to me.

