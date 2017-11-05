Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Which jewll trigger
05-11-2017, 12:55 PM
Which jewll trigger
I'm building a 6.5 saum off of a defiance hunter short action and am looking at triggers I want a jewll but there are several of them out there which one will work in my action I'm kind of confused??
Thanks
05-11-2017, 01:06 PM
Re: Which jewll trigger
I just bought one from great Scott . he has a description with each trigger . do you need a bolt release ? do you want a safety ? what position do you want the safety ? I think if you read through the descriptions you'll be able to figure out the one you want .



https://greatscottshooters.com/index...-triggers.html
05-11-2017, 01:24 PM
Re: Which jewll trigger
I just bought one from great Scott . he has a description with each trigger . do you need a bolt release ? do you want a safety ? what position do you want the safety ? I think if you read through the descriptions you'll be able to figure out the one you want .



https://greatscottshooters.com/index...-triggers.html
Thanks man I'll check that out my action has a side bolt release and yes I do want a safety and it's a right hand action and I believe the right side of the action is machined for the safety..
Thanks
05-11-2017, 01:47 PM
Re: Which jewll trigger
You most likely want a top right safety, no bolt release.
05-11-2017, 01:50 PM
Re: Which jewll trigger
You most likely want a top right safety, no bolt release.
Yep found it on their website but of course there out of stock I'll search around now that I know what I need thanks guys!
05-11-2017, 01:52 PM
Re: Which jewll trigger
https://bulletcentral.com/product/je...-bolt-release/
05-11-2017, 02:15 PM
Re: Which jewll trigger
Awesome thanks got it ordered!
