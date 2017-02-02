iota Introduces New Sporter Rifle Stock iota Introduces New Sporter Rifle Stock at SHOT Show



College Station, Texas (January 26, 2017)  Exhibiting for the first time at SHOT Show in Las Vegas, iota Outdoors debuted the KRUX  a new lightweight, low-profile composite rifle stock ready for back country rifle builds.







The KRUX is a compact 28 in length and at just 27 ounces, still maintains the appropriate structure to accommodate a standard Sendero profile barrel.



The key to the KRUXs weight-to-structure ratio is its carbon fiber reinforced composite mold that maximizes the rifle stocks strength under compression of a fully equipped rifle. Custom machined pillars maintain proper action and bottom metal dimensions, reducing stock fatigue and maintaining accuracy.



Most ultralight stocks are only inletted for a sporter barrel profile. The problem with that is you give up repeatability in order to drop weight, commented president of iota, Derrick Ratliff, The KRUX is built to be sturdy enough to run a full profile barrel without compromising the integrity of the stock, maintaining accuracy over repeated shooting, and in a design thats never been seen before.



The KRUX is hand laid for premium quality and is available in three standard molded in colors  Citadel Grey (shown), Sentinel Green and Gobi Tan. MSRP for the KRUX is $529.99.



KRUX Specs:

Length of Pull: 13" to 14.5" Overall Length: 28"

Buttstock Width: 1.57" Drop at Comb: 0.40"

Action Diameter: 1.368" Action Depth: 1.735"

Grip Width: 1.72" Max Forearm Width: 1.70"



iota is now accepting dealers that may want to stock the KRUX in their retail or online stores, as well as custom rifle manufacturers that may want to use the KRUX on their rifle builds. Custom color builds are also available if minimum order quantities are met.



About iota Outdoors:

iota Outdoors, located in College Station, Texas, produces rifle and shooting accessories designed with detail and precision in mind. Products include patent-pending anti-cant devices, scope rings, and composite rifle stocks. iota is a subsidiary of Kaspar Companies, a fifth-generation family business headquartered in Shiner, Texas. Kaspar Companies evolved and expanded into diverse industries while remaining grounded in the founding principles of quality American workmanship and honest business practices.







©2017 iota Outdoors



