Input needed Now that I discovered a 700 yard range under 2 hours 1 way from my home, would like to start shooting at longer ranges. Although I have quite a few HP rifles, none I feel are best suited for HIGH volume round count long range shooting either from a stand point of economics or practicality as they are all higher recoiling magnums.



Cabela's has Savage plastic stocked 12FV's (heavy barreled varmint) on sale for $369.00 was thinking of buying one in .308 Winchester as a starter mid range rifle. I can always upgrade the rifle to a better stock if I so choose.



Have been looking for an affordable mid range fun rifle for some time and this Savage is by far the best deal I've seen so far. The sub $400 OTD price will leave me enough funds for dies and at least part of the $$$ for decent optics.



Would like some input if the 12FV is a good choice as a starter mid range target rifle that will be my platform to develop my mid range shooting skills with. Bottom line is at this point I simply can not afford much more for a rifle and are trying to get started as reasonably as I can.



Thanks,

DJager/Art.