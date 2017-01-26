     close
Important Kestrel Update!
01-26-2017, 11:46 AM
Important Kestrel Update!
Big changes for our Kestrel Elite Users!


Kestrel Elite FW 1.12 (Available Now)

1) Pin Code Lock. - You can now lock your device with a pin code if you wish for security. - You must enable this on the Kestrel.

2) Elite Models updated to hold 30 Rifles from 16.

3) Added Trace Calculation to Range Card.

4) Kestrel will no longer erase custom name when updating Firmware.

5) Custom Drag Models remain in memory when scrolled away. -* If you are editing or modifying your profile on the Kestrel, and have a CDM loaded in, if you cycle to a G1 or G7 on the Kestrel you will no longer lose the CDM in memory. (No more accidently wiping the CDM from the profile).

6) Double Tap Backlight Button - Now returns you to the original screen on ballistics side you were previously on.



App Update (Android & iOS) - Available 1 week ago

1) Direction of Fire from Single Target - You can now edit the DOF from the app in Single Target Mode.

2) Pin Mode - The app now provides support for use of a Pin Code to secure your device.

3) Elite Models 30 Rifle Upgrade - The App now supports the uploading of 30 rifles to the Kestrel Elite which follows the update to the device.

4) Bullet Library 2017 Phase 1 - The app now includes the Phase 1 Bullet Library update. Here is the complete list of bullets in that update - http://www.appliedballisticsllc.com/...011Dec2016.pdf
    01-26-2017, 12:00 PM
    Re: Important Kestrel Update!
    How to activate the pin code
    01-26-2017, 03:56 PM
    Re: Important Kestrel Update!
    Doc, It says that the update was available "1 week ago". Its not showing up in the app on my iPhone.
    01-26-2017, 03:57 PM
    Re: Important Kestrel Update!
    Originally Posted by bill123 View Post
    Doc, It says that the update was available "1 week ago". Its not showing up in the app on my iPhone.
    The app update went out 2 days before SHOT. The iPhone update gets propagated as Apple pushes it to different servers, after they approve it. It can take up to 14 days for a user to see it. But it should have a recent date on it, when you get it.
