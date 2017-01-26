Important Kestrel Update!





Kestrel Elite FW 1.12 (Available Now)



1) Pin Code Lock. - You can now lock your device with a pin code if you wish for security. - You must enable this on the Kestrel.



2) Elite Models updated to hold 30 Rifles from 16.



3) Added Trace Calculation to Range Card.



4) Kestrel will no longer erase custom name when updating Firmware.



5) Custom Drag Models remain in memory when scrolled away. -* If you are editing or modifying your profile on the Kestrel, and have a CDM loaded in, if you cycle to a G1 or G7 on the Kestrel you will no longer lose the CDM in memory. (No more accidently wiping the CDM from the profile).



6) Double Tap Backlight Button - Now returns you to the original screen on ballistics side you were previously on.







App Update (Android & iOS) - Available 1 week ago



1) Direction of Fire from Single Target - You can now edit the DOF from the app in Single Target Mode.



2) Pin Mode - The app now provides support for use of a Pin Code to secure your device.



3) Elite Models 30 Rifle Upgrade - The App now supports the uploading of 30 rifles to the Kestrel Elite which follows the update to the device.



Doc Beech - Applied Ballistics

doc.beech@appliedballisticsllc.com

www.abmediaresources.com www.appliedballisticsllc.com

__________________