I want a new 338 bullet!!!
Unread 06-16-2017, 09:47 AM
I want a new 338 bullet!!!
Any news on the 329 grain Berger?
Or maybe a 300 grain ELD?
Seems the 338s are not getting any love lately.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:42 AM
Re: I want a new 338 bullet!!!
Check out these new bullets.

https://hammerbullets.com/shop/page/8/
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Unread 06-16-2017, 03:22 PM
Re: I want a new 338 bullet!!!
Curious as to what gap you want filled?
Reply With Quote
Unread 06-16-2017, 03:28 PM
Re: I want a new 338 bullet!!!
Quote:
Originally Posted by HARPERC View Post
Curious as to what gap you want filled?
Well that's a good question. I suppose the gaps are all filled, I was thinking about a AI reamer and thought if I could get a bullet close to .9 BC I would go ahead and do it.
Or.... I would keep it standard 338 if the right bullet come along that would be give my 9 twist good ballistics.
I'm aware that most of the current bullets would work, I just think there is some BC left on the table that the manufactures haven't utilized yet.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
