I want a new 338 bullet!!!

Quote:
|
Originally Posted by HARPERC
Curious as to what gap you want filled?
Well that's a good question. I suppose the gaps are all filled, I was thinking about a AI reamer and thought if I could get a bullet close to .9 BC I would go ahead and do it.
Or.... I would keep it standard 338 if the right bullet come along that would be give my 9 twist good ballistics.
I'm aware that most of the current bullets would work, I just think there is some BC left on the table that the manufactures haven't utilized yet.